Wenatchee calendar: Events coming up

Kids on Fire Wenatchee, WA

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 322 S Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, WA

From the rainy streets of Seattle, comes the melodic street pop punk sweethearts KIDS ON FIRE, & they have crafted songs designed for commiserating over good times, bad relationships ...

Commission Meeting Wenatchee, WA

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Date: 08/16/2021 Time: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM Location: Wenatchee Address: The primary phone number to join the board meeting is published on the board agenda document. How to find us: If any...

CPR/AED & First Aid, Wenatchee 3rd Tuesday Wenatchee, WA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 501 North Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801

This is an American Heart Association HeartSaver course open to the community. This is not a Healthcare Provider course. If you need BLS Healthcare Provider certification or have questions, please contact us. Yvonne Kennedy at (509)422-4212 or ykennedy@LifeLineAmbulance.net. You do not need to print a ticket for this event. Purchasing a ticket will register you and add you to our roster. HEARTSAVER FIRST AID / CPR & AED ($80.00) First Aid (including scene safety, finding the problem, calling fo

Sunday Mimosas and Waffles at Hard Hat Winery Wenatchee, WA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 Fifth St, Wenatchee, WA

Here’s a reason to get out of bed on Sunday! Hard Hat Winery is serving Mimosas and Waffles with fruit! Get them together for $10, or a Mimosa for $6 and a waffle for $5. Their hours are 12-5 pm. […]

PowerFlex 750 Series Start-Up and Configuration Wenatchee, WA

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 1730 N Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, WA

Learn to properly install, start up, and configure a wired PowerFlex® 750-Series drive in this 2-day course.