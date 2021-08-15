Cancel
Wenatchee, WA

Wenatchee calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Wenatchee Post
Wenatchee Post
 7 days ago

(WENATCHEE, WA) Wenatchee is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wenatchee:

Kids on Fire

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 322 S Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, WA

From the rainy streets of Seattle, comes the melodic street pop punk sweethearts KIDS ON FIRE, & they have crafted songs designed for commiserating over good times, bad relationships ...

Commission Meeting

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Date: 08/16/2021 Time: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM Location: Wenatchee Address: The primary phone number to join the board meeting is published on the board agenda document. How to find us: If any...

CPR/AED & First Aid, Wenatchee 3rd Tuesday

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 501 North Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801

This is an American Heart Association HeartSaver course open to the community. This is not a Healthcare Provider course. If you need BLS Healthcare Provider certification or have questions, please contact us.  Yvonne Kennedy at (509)422-4212 or ykennedy@LifeLineAmbulance.net. You do not need to print a ticket for this event. Purchasing a ticket will register you and add you to our roster. HEARTSAVER FIRST AID / CPR & AED ($80.00) First Aid (including scene safety, finding the problem, calling fo

Sunday Mimosas and Waffles at Hard Hat Winery

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 Fifth St, Wenatchee, WA

Here’s a reason to get out of bed on Sunday! Hard Hat Winery is serving Mimosas and Waffles with fruit! Get them together for $10, or a Mimosa for $6 and a waffle for $5. Their hours are 12-5 pm. […]

PowerFlex 750 Series Start-Up and Configuration

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 1730 N Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, WA

Learn to properly install, start up, and configure a wired PowerFlex® 750-Series drive in this 2-day course.

