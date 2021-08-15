Walla Walla calendar: What's coming up

(WALLA WALLA, WA) Live events are lining up on the Walla Walla calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walla Walla:

Blues Crew Multi-Day Work Party: North Fork John Day Tower Unit 2-4 days Walla Walla, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 6 1/2 North 2nd Avenue Suite 304, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Blues Crew Multi-Day Work Party NF John Day USFS Ranger District on the Tower Mountain and North Winom Trails - Work 2-4 days!

Ice Cream Social! Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 755 NE Myra Rd, Walla Walla, WA

It's that time again! Each August, the museum likes to celebrate summer with a good old-fashioned family event, games, Living History, and ice cream! After the last year, we all deserve a treat...

Picnic in the Park Survivor dinner Walla Walla, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 940 East Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362

As part of the Picnic in the Park event, we want to honor cancer survivors at our survivor dinner.

Summer Concert Series: Shanks Pony — Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Please join us downtown at First and Main for the free summer concert series brought to you by the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation and the City of Walla Walla.

Purpose Workshop Walla Walla, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 720 Sprague Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362

We’ll help you pinpoint your purpose and find your why.