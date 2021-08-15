Cancel
Shawnee, OK

Shawnee events coming soon

Shawnee News Watch
Shawnee News Watch
 7 days ago

(SHAWNEE, OK) Shawnee has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shawnee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371DjO_0bSNHkpK00

Girls Night Out The Show at Brickhouse Saloon (Shawnee, OK)

Shawnee, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 113 1/2 North Bell Avenue, #St, Shawnee, OK 74801

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Shawnee ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L31xW_0bSNHkpK00

Back to School Sunday

Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 301 N Beard Ave, Shawnee, OK

Join us for our annual Back to School Sunday celebration with a blessing of the backpacks. Students of all ages and anyone involved in education are welcome to bring their bags for a special gift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNMhm_0bSNHkpK00

EMI 4-Hour L0583 - Emergency Management Overview for Tribal Leaders

Shawnee, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1702 South Gordon Cooper Drive, Shawnee, OK 74801

EMI 4-Hour L0583 - Emergency Management Overview for Tribal Leaders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBvWx_0bSNHkpK00

FPS Technology Course

Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1901 S Gordon Cooper Dr, Shawnee, OK

We will be closed to the public all day for a tournament. Learn how to book an event at our clubhouse or on our course at firelakegolf.com/book-an-event/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txAAY_0bSNHkpK00

Art, Nature, and Healing Workshop: Integrating Spirit and Nature

Shawnee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1900 W MacArthur St, Shawnee, OK

Reduce stress and feel uplifted with a new art, nature, and healing workshop. Come as you are, ready to play, and enjoy a guided art project. No previous art experience necessary. Intended for...

Shawnee News Watch

Shawnee News Watch

Shawnee, OK
With Shawnee News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

