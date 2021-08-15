Cancel
Gillette, WY

Gillette events coming soon

Posted by 
Gillette Bulletin
Gillette Bulletin
 7 days ago

(GILLETTE, WY) Live events are lining up on the Gillette calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gillette area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DmQF5_0bSNHjwb00

Tipsy Trivia

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 10800 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette, WY

Come prove your smarts with EASY trivia questions paired with fun drinking games. Jell-O Shots included! The games start at 8 pm!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QnFg6_0bSNHjwb00

CrossFit Brown n Gold Cohen Olympic Weightlifting Seminar

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1307 Metz Dr, Gillette, WY

Enhance your current training experience with tips from the most decorated coach in the sport of Olympic Weightlifting! Michael’s seminars are designed for all levels of athlete, from beginner to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AroWs_0bSNHjwb00

Downtown Gillette Farmers Market

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 118 S Gillette Ave, Gillette, WY

Season: Year Round Market Hours Monday - Saturdays, 11 am - 6 pm Location: Old Cheesehouse, 118 S. Gillette Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRE8O_0bSNHjwb00

Friday Night Magic Commander

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 107 E 3rd St unit b, Gillette, WY

Come join us for Commander! Friday @6:30 Entry: $5 Every person participating will get a FNM Promo! We would like to remind everyone that proxies/counterfit cards of any kind are not allowed...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TYkv7_0bSNHjwb00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Gillette, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Gillette, WY 82716

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Gillette Bulletin

Gillette Bulletin

Gillette, WY
With Gillette Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

