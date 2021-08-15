Cullman calendar: Events coming up

(CULLMAN, AL) Cullman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cullman:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Cullman, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Cullman, AL 35055

Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!

Christ 1st Ministries presents CORNHOLE 4 CHRIST Cullman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Christ 1st Ministries presents CORNHOLE 4 CHRIST at 1061 AL-69, Cullman, AL 35058-0773, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 10:00 am

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 8450 AL-157, Cullman, AL

WHEN: Thursday, August 19th, 6 pm WHERE: Servpro Building-8450 AL Highway 157, Cullman, AL RSVP: 256 339 2432 OR 256 339-2436 TOPIC: Parental Rights(vaccines and asks) and overview Critical Race...

Chemical Inventories in E-Plan: Training For First Responders Cullman, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2020 Beech Avenue Southeast, Cullman, AL 35055

Hands on training for Alabama First Responders interested in E-Plan!

Motus Duck River Cullman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Cullman, AL

Description: The Duck River Reservoir, located half way between Birmingham and Huntsville in Cullman, AL, is a brand new 640 acre lake used for drinking water and for recreation. The lake just...