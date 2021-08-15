Cancel
Cullman, AL

Cullman calendar: Events coming up

Cullman Daily
 7 days ago

(CULLMAN, AL) Cullman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cullman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2si9IU_0bSNHi3s00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Cullman, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Cullman, AL 35055

Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tukub_0bSNHi3s00

Christ 1st Ministries presents CORNHOLE 4 CHRIST

Cullman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Christ 1st Ministries presents CORNHOLE 4 CHRIST at 1061 AL-69, Cullman, AL 35058-0773, United States on Sat Aug 21 2021 at 10:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6K90_0bSNHi3s00

Cullman: “Parental Rights & COVID Shots” and “Overview of Critical Race Theory”

Cullman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 8450 AL-157, Cullman, AL

WHEN: Thursday, August 19th, 6 pm WHERE: Servpro Building-8450 AL Highway 157, Cullman, AL RSVP: 256 339 2432 OR 256 339-2436 TOPIC: Parental Rights(vaccines and asks) and overview Critical Race...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mx5Rz_0bSNHi3s00

Chemical Inventories in E-Plan: Training For First Responders

Cullman, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2020 Beech Avenue Southeast, Cullman, AL 35055

Hands on training for Alabama First Responders interested in E-Plan!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152jVb_0bSNHi3s00

Motus Duck River

Cullman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Cullman, AL

Description: The Duck River Reservoir, located half way between Birmingham and Huntsville in Cullman, AL, is a brand new 640 acre lake used for drinking water and for recreation. The lake just...

With Cullman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

