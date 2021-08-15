Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, VT

Events on the Burlington calendar

Posted by 
Burlington Journal
Burlington Journal
 7 days ago

(BURLINGTON, VT) Burlington is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Burlington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O91Io_0bSNHhB900

Dead Set Tuesday - 8/17!

Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 188 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Join us for a fresh edition of Dead Set Tuesday, presented by Fiddlehead Brewing!! Dead Set employs an “Everyone Orchestra” approach to cre

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038Cr1_0bSNHhB900

Little Feat

Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 153 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Little Feat - By Request Tour with Special Guest Jack Broadbent

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2krkmx_0bSNHhB900

The Monkees

Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 153 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

The Monkees Farewell Tour with Michael Nesmith & Micky Dolenz

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Burlington Journal

Burlington Journal

Burlington, VT
23
Followers
176
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Burlington Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micky Dolenz
Person
Michael Nesmith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Vt 05401 Join#Fiddlehead Brewing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy