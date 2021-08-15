Events on the Burlington calendar

(BURLINGTON, VT) Burlington is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Burlington area:

Dead Set Tuesday - 8/17! Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 188 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Join us for a fresh edition of Dead Set Tuesday, presented by Fiddlehead Brewing!! Dead Set employs an “Everyone Orchestra” approach to cre

Little Feat Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 153 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Little Feat - By Request Tour with Special Guest Jack Broadbent

The Monkees Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 153 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

The Monkees Farewell Tour with Michael Nesmith & Micky Dolenz