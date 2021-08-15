Live events on the horizon in Ceres

(CERES, CA) Ceres is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ceres:

Edible Extravaganza 2021 Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1000 L St, Modesto, CA 95354

Join us for a taste of the region’s finest in food and drink in support of Center for Human Services

Mens Group Ceres, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 2701 4th St, Ceres, CA

Whether you are single or married, divorced or widowed, 18 or 80–the Men’s Ministry in Ceres will help you get the wisdom and tools you need to fight the good fight. The mission of Big Valley...

Relay For Life of Greater Stanislaus County Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 601 Neece Drive, Modesto, CA 95351

Join our big celebration where we'll honor those whose lives have been touched by cancer. Enjoy food, games, music and moving ceremonies.