Live events on the horizon in Ceres
(CERES, CA) Ceres is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ceres:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 1000 L St, Modesto, CA 95354
Join us for a taste of the region’s finest in food and drink in support of Center for Human Services
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 AM
Address: 2701 4th St, Ceres, CA
Whether you are single or married, divorced or widowed, 18 or 80–the Men’s Ministry in Ceres will help you get the wisdom and tools you need to fight the good fight. The mission of Big Valley...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 601 Neece Drive, Modesto, CA 95351
Join our big celebration where we'll honor those whose lives have been touched by cancer. Enjoy food, games, music and moving ceremonies.
