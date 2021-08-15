Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheeling, WV

Wheeling events coming soon

Posted by 
Wheeling News Flash
Wheeling News Flash
 7 days ago

(WHEELING, WV) Live events are lining up on the Wheeling calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wheeling:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26DFBz_0bSNHfPh00

Martins Ferry Austin Master Community Meeting

Martins Ferry, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

This is a community meeting to discuss the radioactive oil and gas waste company, Austin Master, and the dangers they pose to the drinking water of local residents. Before attending the event...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mAnTG_0bSNHfPh00

Towngate 2021-22 Season Preview Party

Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2118 Market St, Wheeling, WV

See what Towngate Theatre's 2021-22 season of community theater holds for you during a special sneak preview Saturday, August 28. 7:00 - 7:30 pm: Live entertainment & refreshments in the Gallery...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AoSHI_0bSNHfPh00

OVP Pride Festival

Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Wheeling, WV

Join us for our 4th Annual Pride Festival held on Friday August 27th and Saturday August 28th at Heritage Port in Wheeling. If your interested in becoming a vendor please contact us at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WMSwu_0bSNHfPh00

Open Mic Event

Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:20 AM

Address: 703 Warwood Ave, Wheeling, WV

Shine Pub in Warwood/Wheeling, West Virginia is proud to sponsor Open Mic Night every Tuesday at 8:00 pm. Hosted by Craig Martin writer of Tim McGraw's hit song Don't Take The Girl. We have...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nin3h_0bSNHfPh00

Sunday Funday Summer Concerts

Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 166 Service Ent To Greenhouses, Wheeling, WV

Join us at Oglebay’s outdoor amphitheater for an evening of family fun and live entertainment every Sunday through September 5. The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. with dinner concessions, an ice cream...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Wheeling News Flash

Wheeling News Flash

Wheeling, WV
50
Followers
184
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wheeling News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Wheeling, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Mcgraw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ent#Live Events#Austin Master#Wv Shine Pub#Warwood Wheeling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy