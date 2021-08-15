Wheeling events coming soon

(WHEELING, WV) Live events are lining up on the Wheeling calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wheeling:

Martins Ferry Austin Master Community Meeting Martins Ferry, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

This is a community meeting to discuss the radioactive oil and gas waste company, Austin Master, and the dangers they pose to the drinking water of local residents. Before attending the event...

Towngate 2021-22 Season Preview Party Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2118 Market St, Wheeling, WV

See what Towngate Theatre's 2021-22 season of community theater holds for you during a special sneak preview Saturday, August 28. 7:00 - 7:30 pm: Live entertainment & refreshments in the Gallery...

OVP Pride Festival Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Wheeling, WV

Join us for our 4th Annual Pride Festival held on Friday August 27th and Saturday August 28th at Heritage Port in Wheeling. If your interested in becoming a vendor please contact us at...

Open Mic Event Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:20 AM

Address: 703 Warwood Ave, Wheeling, WV

Shine Pub in Warwood/Wheeling, West Virginia is proud to sponsor Open Mic Night every Tuesday at 8:00 pm. Hosted by Craig Martin writer of Tim McGraw's hit song Don't Take The Girl. We have...

Sunday Funday Summer Concerts Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 166 Service Ent To Greenhouses, Wheeling, WV

Join us at Oglebay’s outdoor amphitheater for an evening of family fun and live entertainment every Sunday through September 5. The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. with dinner concessions, an ice cream...