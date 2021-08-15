Cancel
Hobbs, NM

Events on the Hobbs calendar

Hobbs Times
Hobbs Times
 7 days ago

(HOBBS, NM) Hobbs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hobbs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48kask_0bSNHeWy00

Zia Stor-All, Inc Storage Auction

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Online Storage Auction at Zia Stor-All, Inc located in Hobbs, NM. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3572477 Unit may contain Totes And Bags,Bicycle,Toys And...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5y74_0bSNHeWy00

Parx Racing

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:55 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:55 AM

Address: 3901 W Millen Dr, Hobbs, NM

Parx Racing at Zia Park Casino Hotel & Racetrack on Aug 23rd, 10:55am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iweTZ_0bSNHeWy00

Unity Night

Seminole, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 109 N Main St, Seminole, TX

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐚 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙣𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩! Anyone and everyone is welcome to join us inside Mochachino on 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟏𝟔𝐭𝐡 @ 𝟓𝐩𝐦-𝟕𝐩𝐦...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PnM22_0bSNHeWy00

Outlaw Grill - Hobbs Acoustic

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 521 W Navajo Dr, Hobbs, NM

Outlaw Grill - Hobbs Acoustic is on Facebook. To connect with Outlaw Grill - Hobbs Acoustic, join Facebook today.

Hobbs Times

Hobbs Times

Hobbs, NM
