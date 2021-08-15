Live events on the horizon in Paso Robles

(PASO ROBLES, CA) Paso Robles is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paso Robles:

Always Tina ~ The Ultimate Tina Turner Tribute

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 825 Riverside Ave #16, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Experience Always Tina in our new live music venue in the Linger Longer Lounge at Kramer Estate Wines! Wine, beer & appetizers offered.

Tooth & Nail's "A Night in Spain" Fall Pickup Party

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Wine Club Members - Come Enjoy A Night In Spain for our Fall Pickup Party!

Songwriters at Play features The Ateliers in Paso Robles

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Songwriters at Play host Steve Key presents an afternoon of live original music featuring the folk-rock touring band, The Ateliers.

Wine Education, Spice Pairing, and a meal (Limited to 8 ppl)

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1306 Pine Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Experience unique "wine pairing" with exotic seasonings to deconstruct wine (voted Top 10 experiences in America by USA Today)