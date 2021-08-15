Live events Pekin — what’s coming up

(PEKIN, IL) Live events are lining up on the Pekin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pekin:

Dexter O'Neal and the Funkyard Pekin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3401 Griffin Ave, Pekin, IL 61554

Join us outside for music by Dexter O'Neal and the Funkyard! Full concessions will be available! Chairs are allowed.

Pekin Downtown Street Party Series with Bad Hair Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Explore all upcoming cover band events in Pekin, find information & tickets for upcoming cover band events happening in Pekin.

3rd Annual Johnny Mac Golf Palooza Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2300 Broadway St, Pekin, IL

Join us for the 3rd Annual Johnny Mac Golf Palooza at Parkview Golfcourse! $300/team includes sack lunch, dinner, golf and some JMac Golf swag! Check-In at the Moose, Shotgun Scramble starts at 12...

Live Body Painting & Photoshoot 2.0 Pekin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 514 Court Street, Pekin, IL 61554

Alpha Studios is excited to welcome back artist Michael Green for a 2nd Body Paint group shoot. It will be BIGGER & BETTER than last time!!!

Back 2 School Bash Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Come out for a fun time as we celebrate the beginning of the new school year. div