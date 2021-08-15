Bonney Lake calendar: Coming events

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Bonney Lake is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bonney Lake:

Sumner Rotary's Girls Night Out Bonney Lake, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 20021 Sumner-Buckley Highway East, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

You deserve a night out! Join us for a fun night of wine tasting, live music, shopping, small bites, and more!

Poultry Processing Workshop Orting, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 21018 Orville Rd E, Orting, WA

Curious about how that chicken went from the farm to your dinner plate? Interested in gaining experience in the butchering process? Whether you have backyard chickens, you’re interested in raising...

Cruise Sumner Sumner, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Cruise event hosted by the Cruise Sumner - Bonney Lake Group and the Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce for every 3rd Saturday of the month.

Queens of Orting Orting, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 112 Bridge St S, Orting, WA

Have you been stuck at home for over a year? Need a fun event or date night? Come see the Queens of Orting, live August 28th at 7PM About this event Queens of Orting presents Lets Get Physical...

Team Sorting Practice Orting, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Friendly & low stress environment for cattle time and a fun run for all the money in the optional jackpot. Two sessions each practice, limited riders in each session. 9 to 12:30 and 1:30 to 5 Once...