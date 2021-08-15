Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bonney Lake, WA

Bonney Lake calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Bonney Lake Journal
Bonney Lake Journal
 7 days ago

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Bonney Lake is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bonney Lake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QgGii_0bSNHbsn00

Sumner Rotary's Girls Night Out

Bonney Lake, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 20021 Sumner-Buckley Highway East, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

You deserve a night out! Join us for a fun night of wine tasting, live music, shopping, small bites, and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cIdzY_0bSNHbsn00

Poultry Processing Workshop

Orting, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 21018 Orville Rd E, Orting, WA

Curious about how that chicken went from the farm to your dinner plate? Interested in gaining experience in the butchering process? Whether you have backyard chickens, you’re interested in raising...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GdYoC_0bSNHbsn00

Cruise Sumner

Sumner, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Cruise event hosted by the Cruise Sumner - Bonney Lake Group and the Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce for every 3rd Saturday of the month.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HWiQ5_0bSNHbsn00

Queens of Orting

Orting, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 112 Bridge St S, Orting, WA

Have you been stuck at home for over a year? Need a fun event or date night? Come see the Queens of Orting, live August 28th at 7PM About this event Queens of Orting presents Lets Get Physical...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PRInc_0bSNHbsn00

Team Sorting Practice

Orting, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Friendly & low stress environment for cattle time and a fun run for all the money in the optional jackpot. Two sessions each practice, limited riders in each session. 9 to 12:30 and 1:30 to 5 Once...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bonney Lake Journal

Bonney Lake Journal

Bonney Lake, WA
42
Followers
177
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bonney Lake Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonney Lake, WA
Bonney Lake, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Chamber Of Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy