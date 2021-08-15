Events on the Cumberland calendar

(CUMBERLAND, MD) Cumberland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cumberland:

George Washington's Whiskey Rebellion Fest Cumberland, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 3 Pershing Street, Cumberland, MD 21502

A grand celebration of George Washington in Cumberland with tastings of regional spirits, wine, and beer, great food, and great company.

Plate Scrapers Cumberland, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2 Howard Street, Cumberland, MD 21502

A great Bluegrass band to get your feet tapping and your heart happy!

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) Cumberland, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:59 PM

Address: 114 S Centre St, Cumberland, MD 21502

Allegany Allied Arts is pleased to present the cult favorite "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" (1975) with full audience participation!

Equine Beauty Paint Night Ridgeley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1335 Georges Run Rd, Ridgeley, WV

An evening of painting fun led by local artist, Beth Hilliker! Enjoy a night of creativity and laughs as you paint your Equine Beauty (or anything you like). Feel free to bring your favorite...

DelFest 2021 Cumberland, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 11400 Moss Avenue, Cumberland, MD 21502

DelFest originated from the desire to create a family-friendly 4-day camping and music festival celebrating the rich legacy of McCoury Music