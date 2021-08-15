Events on the Cumberland calendar
(CUMBERLAND, MD) Cumberland has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cumberland:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 3 Pershing Street, Cumberland, MD 21502
A grand celebration of George Washington in Cumberland with tastings of regional spirits, wine, and beer, great food, and great company.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 2 Howard Street, Cumberland, MD 21502
A great Bluegrass band to get your feet tapping and your heart happy!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:59 PM
Address: 114 S Centre St, Cumberland, MD 21502
Allegany Allied Arts is pleased to present the cult favorite "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" (1975) with full audience participation!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 1335 Georges Run Rd, Ridgeley, WV
An evening of painting fun led by local artist, Beth Hilliker! Enjoy a night of creativity and laughs as you paint your Equine Beauty (or anything you like). Feel free to bring your favorite...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 11400 Moss Avenue, Cumberland, MD 21502
DelFest originated from the desire to create a family-friendly 4-day camping and music festival celebrating the rich legacy of McCoury Music
Comments / 0