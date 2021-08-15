Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland, MD

Events on the Cumberland calendar

Posted by 
Cumberland News Beat
Cumberland News Beat
 7 days ago

(CUMBERLAND, MD) Cumberland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cumberland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQ0Eg_0bSNHa0400

George Washington's Whiskey Rebellion Fest

Cumberland, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 3 Pershing Street, Cumberland, MD 21502

A grand celebration of George Washington in Cumberland with tastings of regional spirits, wine, and beer, great food, and great company.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDgXv_0bSNHa0400

Plate Scrapers

Cumberland, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2 Howard Street, Cumberland, MD 21502

A great Bluegrass band to get your feet tapping and your heart happy!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FATo9_0bSNHa0400

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Cumberland, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:59 PM

Address: 114 S Centre St, Cumberland, MD 21502

Allegany Allied Arts is pleased to present the cult favorite "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" (1975) with full audience participation!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KI05S_0bSNHa0400

Equine Beauty Paint Night

Ridgeley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1335 Georges Run Rd, Ridgeley, WV

An evening of painting fun led by local artist, Beth Hilliker! Enjoy a night of creativity and laughs as you paint your Equine Beauty (or anything you like). Feel free to bring your favorite...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eo1H6_0bSNHa0400

DelFest 2021

Cumberland, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 11400 Moss Avenue, Cumberland, MD 21502

DelFest originated from the desire to create a family-friendly 4-day camping and music festival celebrating the rich legacy of McCoury Music

Learn More

Comments / 0

Cumberland News Beat

Cumberland News Beat

Cumberland, MD
90
Followers
151
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cumberland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Cumberland, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Music Festival#Beer#Bluegrass Band#Allegany Allied Arts#Mccoury Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy