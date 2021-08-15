Marion calendar: Events coming up

(MARION, IN) Live events are lining up on the Marion calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marion:

Hog Daze 2021 Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1403 IN-18, Marion, IN

About Hog Daze Motorcycle Rally and Music Festival Bike shows, motorcycle rodeo, field events, contests and swap meet. Camping available on site.

Lunch & Prayer Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Bring your own lunch as we spend from 11-11:30 eating and 11:30 - Noon praying. This is built to accommodate YOUR schedule, so you can come and go as your lunch schedule demands.

Rock The River Festival 2021 à Marion à The Kingdom Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 111 N Boots St, Marion, IN

Annual art, music and food festival at The Kingdom, near the historic Mississinewa River. $20 per day, $50 3-day pass. Purchase yours today. Musical artists representing multiple genres include...

Two Person Scholarship Golf Scramble Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2500 E 550 N, Marion, IN

This is a two person, best ball golf tournament. Raffles, Skin games, longest drive and closest to pin. Trophies for 1st and 2nd place. $50 to participate. Hole sponsorships available - Bronze...

Indiana Wesleyan University Men’s Soccer Match Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4201 S Washington St, Marion, IN

