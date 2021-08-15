Marion calendar: Events coming up
(MARION, IN) Live events are lining up on the Marion calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marion:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 1403 IN-18, Marion, IN
About Hog Daze Motorcycle Rally and Music Festival Bike shows, motorcycle rodeo, field events, contests and swap meet. Camping available on site.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Bring your own lunch as we spend from 11-11:30 eating and 11:30 - Noon praying. This is built to accommodate YOUR schedule, so you can come and go as your lunch schedule demands.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Address: 111 N Boots St, Marion, IN
Annual art, music and food festival at The Kingdom, near the historic Mississinewa River. $20 per day, $50 3-day pass. Purchase yours today. Musical artists representing multiple genres include...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 2500 E 550 N, Marion, IN
This is a two person, best ball golf tournament. Raffles, Skin games, longest drive and closest to pin. Trophies for 1st and 2nd place. $50 to participate. Hole sponsorships available - Bronze...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 4201 S Washington St, Marion, IN
Grant County Indiana , indiana wesleyan university , Indiana Wesleyan University Marion Indiana , Indiana Wesleyan University Men's soccer , Indiana Wesleyan University sporting event , IWU men's...
