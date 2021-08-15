Cancel
Marion, IN

Marion calendar: Events coming up

Marion Voice
 7 days ago

(MARION, IN) Live events are lining up on the Marion calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marion:

Hog Daze 2021

Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1403 IN-18, Marion, IN

About Hog Daze Motorcycle Rally and Music Festival Bike shows, motorcycle rodeo, field events, contests and swap meet. Camping available on site.

Lunch & Prayer

Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Bring your own lunch as we spend from 11-11:30 eating and 11:30 - Noon praying. This is built to accommodate YOUR schedule, so you can come and go as your lunch schedule demands.

Rock The River Festival 2021 à Marion à The Kingdom

Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 111 N Boots St, Marion, IN

Annual art, music and food festival at The Kingdom, near the historic Mississinewa River. $20 per day, $50 3-day pass. Purchase yours today. Musical artists representing multiple genres include...

Two Person Scholarship Golf Scramble

Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2500 E 550 N, Marion, IN

This is a two person, best ball golf tournament. Raffles, Skin games, longest drive and closest to pin. Trophies for 1st and 2nd place. $50 to participate. Hole sponsorships available - Bronze...

Indiana Wesleyan University Men’s Soccer Match

Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4201 S Washington St, Marion, IN

Grant County Indiana , indiana wesleyan university , Indiana Wesleyan University Marion Indiana , Indiana Wesleyan University Men's soccer , Indiana Wesleyan University sporting event , IWU men's...

With Marion Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

