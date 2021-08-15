Clovis calendar: Coming events

(CLOVIS, NM) Clovis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clovis:

Opening Rally Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2501 N Norris St, Clovis, NM

Join us for the opening rally at Central Baptist Church! * You will get to meet your team and coaches. * You will find out practice times and games. If you have any questions, please feel free to...

Portales Farmers Market Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 W 18th St #7233, Portales, NM

This event listing provided for the Portales community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Currency Training for Returning Deployers Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Aug 13 & 14 or Aug 27 & 28 Friday: 5 PM - 8 PM | Saturday: 8 AM - 12 PM Are you back from a recent deployment and need to get current with your flying? This course is open to those that are in...

Roosevelt County Fair Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 705 E Lime St, Portales, NM

Schedule: 07:00 am - 05:00 pm: With the exception of Steers and Breeding Beef All Junior Livestock, (including Poultry and Rabbits)must be on the Fairgrounds

Hearts on Fire: August Gathering Muleshoe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Hearts on Fire: August Gathering is on Facebook. To connect with Hearts on Fire: August Gathering, join Facebook today.