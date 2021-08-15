Live events coming up in Seguin
(SEGUIN, TX) Seguin has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seguin:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 713 North Austin Street, Seguin, TX 78155
Join us for a free seminar to discuss the many advantages of burial and cremation preplanning.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 313 West Nolte Street, Seguin, TX 78155
The Seguin Public Library and GRMC Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit are collaborating to bring you Community Tai Chi.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Monthly Exec Mtg at 108 W Mountain St, Seguin, TX 78155-5508, United States on Mon Aug 16 2021 at 07:30 pm to 09:30 pm
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 6808 TX-123, Seguin, TX
We are looking forward to a great Sunday of fun music and dancing with our Seguin and San Antonio area friends at the VFW in Geronimo.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 1015 S Austin St, Seguin, TX
Come and "Bet on the Kids," the foster kids of TruLight Youth Village!
