Seguin, TX

Live events coming up in Seguin

Seguin News Flash
Seguin News Flash
 7 days ago

(SEGUIN, TX) Seguin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seguin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUFKD_0bSNHXIl00

The Advantages of Planning Ahead Seminar

Seguin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 713 North Austin Street, Seguin, TX 78155

Join us for a free seminar to discuss the many advantages of burial and cremation preplanning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQZCg_0bSNHXIl00

Community Tai Chi

Seguin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 313 West Nolte Street, Seguin, TX 78155

The Seguin Public Library and GRMC Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit are collaborating to bring you Community Tai Chi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PpFsa_0bSNHXIl00

Monthly Exec Mtg

Seguin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Monthly Exec Mtg at 108 W Mountain St, Seguin, TX 78155-5508, United States on Mon Aug 16 2021 at 07:30 pm to 09:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ev9JE_0bSNHXIl00

Coming back to Geronimo!

Seguin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 6808 TX-123, Seguin, TX

We are looking forward to a great Sunday of fun music and dancing with our Seguin and San Antonio area friends at the VFW in Geronimo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oq9eD_0bSNHXIl00

TruLight Casino Night

Seguin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1015 S Austin St, Seguin, TX

Come and "Bet on the Kids," the foster kids of TruLight Youth Village!

