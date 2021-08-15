Cancel
Auburn, CA

Auburn events calendar

Auburn Updates
Auburn Updates
 7 days ago

(AUBURN, CA) Auburn is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Auburn area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJb7x_0bSNHWQ200

VIP Petcare at Incredible Pets

Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1775 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn, CA 95603

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cIDDx_0bSNHWQ200

Summer of Suspense

Auburn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA

ON SCREEN at the STATE Presents: SUMMER OF SUPSENSE Starting this Sunday, Aug. 1! With Psycho at 1:00 p.m., followed by Vertigo at 4:00 p.m. Showcasing six classic whodunits by the Master of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VxmNi_0bSNHWQ200

Pathfinders — Sierra Reach Ministries

Applegate, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 18015 Applegate Rd, Applegate, CA

We would love to have you join us at Pathfinders, a faith-based recovery study, focusing on the freedom found only in Christ. This class is from 6:30-8pm at Sierra Reach Ministries and is open to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPKSm_0bSNHWQ200

Gold Country Rotary 32nd. Annual Oktoberfest

Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 209 Fairgate Road, Auburn, CA 95603

Please join Gold Country Rotary for a night of dancing, delicious food and laughter at the 32nd. Annual Oktoberfest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ajjOU_0bSNHWQ200

Food Truck Fiesta

Auburn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 123 Recreation Dr, Auburn, CA

Sooo many food trucks! This is going to be fun, fun, fun! Be sure to stop at Onisto's Bistro for yummy Italian food! https://

