What’s up Danville: Local events calendar

(DANVILLE, IL) Live events are lining up on the Danville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Danville area:

Alexfest @ The Big Easy Danville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 310 Bryan Ave, Danville, IL

The Dixie Flyer Band will be kicking off the Alexfest Tribute on Sunday at 2 PM. Come out and enjoy a day of music and fun.

Saturday Morning Summer Sounds & Farmer’s Market at DPL Danville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 319 N Vermilion St, Danville, IL

Saturday Morning Summer Sounds & Farmer\'s Market returns to the Danville Public Library!



Mary Poppins @ The Fischer Theatre Danville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 158 N Vermilion St, Danville, IL

We\'re showing Mary Poppins free of charge to kick off our 2021 Friends of the Fischer campaign! Come enjoy this classic film and take advantage of an opportunity to learn about how to become an...