What’s up Hilo: Local events calendar

(HILO, HI) Hilo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hilo:

Warhammer 40k Event Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 305 Wailuku Dr Suite 7, Hilo, HI

Warhammer 40k Event at Gam3Escape, 421 Kalanikoa Street. Ste 201, Hilo, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 01:00 pm to 05:30 pm

Hilo Farmers Market Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Corner of Kamehameha Avenue and, Mamo St, Hilo, HI

Season: Year Round Market Hours:Market on Daily, 7AM - 3PM Location:400 Kamehameha Avenue

Sunday Services Hilo, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 840 Kupulau Road, Hilo, HI 96720

Join us for a time of engaging worship and a relevant message.

Yu-Gi-Oh Advanced Constructed Tournament Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 305 Wailuku Dr Suite 7, Hilo, HI

Advanced Constructed Format. Entry: $5.00 Prize Support: Booster Packs (in stock) plus OTS packs. Y Seating is limited due to COVID 19. Reserving a spot is recommended.

Monday Night Jazz Jam at Kukuau Studio Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 43 Kukuau St, Hilo, HI

6:00pm-9:00pm Every Monday Night! An all inclusive Jazz Jam with a rotating house band. Bring your favorite charts and the instrument of your choice or enjoy the vibrations of people improvising...