Sherman calendar: What's coming up

(SHERMAN, TX) Live events are coming to Sherman.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sherman:

(FREE) VETERANS & FAMILY RESOURCE EXPO Honoring 9/11 Sherman, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1707 Baker Road, Sherman, TX 75090

FREE! Get face to face with local veteran resources, and join us to honor first responders for the 20th anniversary of 9/11

MEET & GREET LUNCH Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4000 N, US-75, Sherman, TX

WHERE HARLEY-DAVIDSON OWNERS AROUND THE WORLD, BOUND TO THE PASSION TO RIDE, GATHER TO CELEBRATE. Our local Texoma H.O.G Chapter will be cooking up lunch and trading old riding stories. Come hang...

Third Monday - Northwest Quadrant Bulk Waste & Brush Collection Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Please have Bulk Waste and Brush at the curb no earlier than Saturday prior to your collection week and no later than 7am on Monday of your collection week. Do not be alarmed if your items are not...

Wine Dinner: Galicia & Portugal Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 S Travis St, Sherman, TX

On Tuesday, August 31st we will be highlighting the cuisine and wines of Galicia & Portugal, Spain. Reception at 6:00 pm Dinner at 6:30 pm Tickets are $85 per person (plus tax and gratuity...

Dino Days: Dinosaurs and Meteorites Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 301 S Walnut St, Sherman, TX

DINO DAYS IS BACK FOR THE 10TH YEAR! June 2- August 21, 2021 10AM-4PM Wednesday-Saturdays Tuesdays are reserved for Dino Academy. $5 entry (excludes children under the age of 5 and Veterans...