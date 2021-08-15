Parkersburg calendar: Coming events

(PARKERSBURG, WV) Live events are lining up on the Parkersburg calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Parkersburg:

Blennerhassett Estate Gardens & Grounds Tour Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 137 Juliana St, Parkersburg, WV

Learn about the Blennerhassett Estate Gardens and Grounds during this new outdoor tour which will begin with a first-person presentation by “Mr. Peter Taylor,” the Blennerhassetts’ English...

Off-Campus Bowling Night Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1501 36th St, Parkersburg, WV

Join SEA at Emerson Lanes on August 27, between 6 – 8 PM, for free bowling, shoe rental, and pizza! Students can reserve their spot now or just show up (walk-ins may have to wait)! SEA will be...

Aluminum Welding Short-Term Program Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 300 Campus Dr, Parkersburg, WV

WVU Parkersburg's Workforce & Economic Development Division is offering an Aluminum Welding program. Classes will meet Fridays, August 27 - October 29, from 6-9 p.m., at the WVU Parkersburg...

Yoga at the Point Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 113 Ann St, Parkersburg, WV

We are beyond excited to gather at the Point again this summer and see all of your fabulous faces. We've missed you! Great news! Again this summer EVERYONE is sponsored and paid for by our amazing...

Lazy River Tube Excursion Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 47 Worthington Creek Rd, Parkersburg, WV

A lazy innertube float/ride down the Little Kanawha River. Float should last a couple of hours and end up at Corning Park for a Picnic Style Dinner. Bring your own tube for rent one from us...