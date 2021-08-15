Cancel
Granbury, TX

What's up Granbury: Local events calendar

Granbury Post
 7 days ago

(GRANBURY, TX) Granbury has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Granbury area:

Fly-In Pancake Breakfast

Granbury, TX

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 Howard Clemmons Rd, Granbury, TX

Come out and support the Forward Training Center! The Granbury Regional Airport will host a "fly-in" pancake breakfast: pancakes, sausage, juice, and coffee! Enjoy your meal and watch as the...

Jarrod Birmingham LIVE @Bob's Off the Square

Granbury, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 106 North Lambert Street, Granbury, TX 76048

We are excited to welcome Jarrod Birmingham on the Bob's Stage!

Michael Hix

Granbury, TX

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 110 N Crockett St, Granbury, TX

A terrific show with all the zany antics one has come to expect from Michael Hix. Featuring great country and rock and roll songs, this is a show that is sure to please. The audience to Michael...

BRAVE - Hood Co

Granbury, TX

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 500 West Bluebonnet Drive, Granbury, TX 76048

Come learn about ways you and serve, advocate, and support children in foster care! Come find out if you can be BRAVE!

Welcome to the Future! Temi the Robot Meet and Greet

Granbury, TX

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 301 S Park Dr, Granbury, TX

Explore all upcoming robot events in Granbury, find information & tickets for upcoming robot events happening in Granbury.

With Granbury Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

