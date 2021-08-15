Coming soon: Lenoir events

(LENOIR, NC) Lenoir has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lenoir:

Masters of Soul at JEBCC Lenoir, NC

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1913 Hickory Blvd, Lenoir, NC

Masters of Soul is a celebration of the legendary songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music. For many, Masters of Soul is the ultimate stroll down memory lane. For younger...

(CDT) Seminar for Caldwell County Emergency Personnel Lenoir, NC

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4800 Oak Hill School Rd, Lenoir, NC

Master Tony Andrews, 5th. degree Master Black Belt and certified Instructor, is hosting a (CDT) seminar for Little River Fire department Members, and Caldwell County Emergency Personnel. Master...

Caldwell Heritage Museum Program Lenoir, NC

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 650A Pennton Ave SW, Lenoir, NC

The senior center is partnering monthly with Cindy Day from the Caldwell Heritage Museum for exciting programs. Today's presentation will be on the history of Davenport School and how the Heritage...

VIP Petcare at Petsense Lenoir, NC

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1009 Blowing Rock Blvd., Lenoir, NC 28645

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

1841 Cafe Lenoir, NC

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 117 Main St NW, Lenoir, NC

Live music at the 1841 Cafe, 117 Main Street, Lenoir, NC 28645