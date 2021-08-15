Events on the Tupelo calendar

(TUPELO, MS) Tupelo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tupelo area:

Copy of Leading Ladiez Luncheon Tupelo, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 850 N Gloster suite #6, Tupelo, MS 38801

Food, fun and gifts a time of connecting with beautiful ladies from all over the World.

Storyplay Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 219 N Madison St, Tupelo, MS

Introducing a new storytime program for our youngest patrons! Featuring songs, rhymes, activities, and books more suitable for the baby to toddler set. Play will be highlighted and embraced during...

Monthly Music Mix: The High Lonesome Dreamers Tupelo, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1800 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801

The High Lonesome Dreamers Saturday, August 28, 2021 Link Centre Concert Hall

Benefit Show For Brooklyn Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Join us for a benefit show to raise money to help Brooklyn’s fight against diabetes!! If you ride bikes, there will be a ride starting at Veterans Park in Tupelo at 1PM and ends at the venue. $20...

The Wolf Pack Trilogy Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 804 W Jackson St, Tupelo, MS

