What’s up El Centro: Local events calendar

(EL CENTRO, CA) Live events are lining up on the El Centro calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around El Centro:

Pumpkin Ball El Centro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 1073 Ross Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243

Join us in our 6th annual Trans Pride celebration by being authentically yourself, whether in constume or in your favorite attire.

Board Meeting Documents Imperial, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 333 E Barioni Blvd, Imperial, CA

Access live and recorded videos from the IID Board of Directors, click here.

Traditional Craft Days: Pendant Weaving Ocotillo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 11 Frontage Rd, Ocotillo, CA

Join IVDM for the next event in its Summer Events Series as we celebrate the return of our #TraditionalCraftDays. This Saturday, get your weave on as we celebrate and practice the heritage of the...

Celebrating 10 years of Roots Creative Holtville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 2050 Country Club Dr., Holtville, CA 92250

Celebrating 10 years of Roots Creative with Break From Society, Los Gasters, Beer, Food & Drinks.

Starry Nights Jacumba, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 1951 Carrizo Gorge Road, Jacumba Hot Springs, CA 91934

Come out for a fun dinner and a movie night under the stars!