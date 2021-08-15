What’s up Hammond: Local events calendar

(HAMMOND, LA) Hammond is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hammond:

Joy Clark to play Hot August Night at Reimer's Memorial — Joy Clark Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 305 E Charles St, Hammond, LA

Experience Joy’s soul stirring solo acoustic set along with a host of amazing songwriters at Reimer’s Theater August

The Country and Rock Music Festival Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 21544 U.S. Hwy 190, Hammond, LA

Come out and enjoy our country/rock music weekend! Food and craft vendors. Silent and live auction for a child/family in need. Ticket fee for all adult campers, guests, and public $15. Friday...

Bronco Jr Live at the Brew! Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 120 E Thomas St, Hammond, LA

Bronco Jr is an up and coming Country/Rock artist who you do not want to miss... he has opened for some big acts such as Eli Young Band, Little Texas and more... He will be performing at the Brew...

An Evening of Italian Wines w/Antonio! $25pp Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 120 E Thomas St, Hammond, LA

CALL 985-345-1211 to reserve a seat..... Come and drink some quality wines with us and one of our knowledgeable sales reps... 8 Wines, Light Snacks and tons of Educational information! $25pp...

Food Truck Friday - #DatPurpleFoodTruck Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 45050 River Rd, Hammond, LA

PTO is thrilled to bring Phat Mama's Kajun Kitchen #Datpurplefoodtruck to Hammond Eastside for the first ever Food Truck Friday. This is an exclusive event for HEM FACULTY & STAFF. Orders should...