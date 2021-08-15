Cancel
Eureka, CA

What’s up Eureka: Local events calendar

Eureka Journal
Eureka Journal
(EUREKA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Eureka calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eureka:

Beginning adventures with hollow formed glass

Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 411 5th St, Eureka, CA

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 We are totally bonkers about this new class coming up!!🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 2 day complete intensive class in the beautiful redwoods of Humboldt County California! Everything...

Henderson Center Farmers Market

Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: Henderson St &, F St, Eureka, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 3 - October, 2021Thursdays, 10am - 1pm Location:F Street and Henderson Streets

Pete Munoz headlines the Club

Eureka, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 415 5th Street, Eureka, CA 95501

Pete returns to Savage Henry for the first time since lockdown.

Car Dealer 101 Eureka

Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1724 Broadway St, Eureka, CA

Learn How To Become a Licensed Used Car Dealer. One Day Dealer Seminar Best in the Golden State of California Get Your Car Dealer Bond Activate Your Car Dealer Insurance Schedule Your DMV LiveScan...

ADVANCED TECHNIQUES for FUNCTIONAL GLASS

Eureka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 411 5th St, Eureka, CA

ADVANCED TECHNIQUES for FUNCTIONAL GLASS in depth 3 day intensive class -VAC STACKS -COLOR APPLICATION -LINEWORK -DESIGN CONCEPTS -GROUP COLLABS ALL WEEK! BREAKFAST AND LUNCHES INCLUDED THREE DAY...

Eureka Journal

With Eureka Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

