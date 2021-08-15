What’s up Eureka: Local events calendar
(EUREKA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Eureka calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eureka:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 411 5th St, Eureka, CA
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 We are totally bonkers about this new class coming up!!🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 2 day complete intensive class in the beautiful redwoods of Humboldt County California! Everything...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Address: Henderson St &, F St, Eureka, CA
Season: Summer Market Hours: June 3 - October, 2021Thursdays, 10am - 1pm Location:F Street and Henderson Streets
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Address: 415 5th Street, Eureka, CA 95501
Pete returns to Savage Henry for the first time since lockdown.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 1724 Broadway St, Eureka, CA
Learn How To Become a Licensed Used Car Dealer. One Day Dealer Seminar Best in the Golden State of California Get Your Car Dealer Bond Activate Your Car Dealer Insurance Schedule Your DMV LiveScan...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Address: 411 5th St, Eureka, CA
ADVANCED TECHNIQUES for FUNCTIONAL GLASS in depth 3 day intensive class -VAC STACKS -COLOR APPLICATION -LINEWORK -DESIGN CONCEPTS -GROUP COLLABS ALL WEEK! BREAKFAST AND LUNCHES INCLUDED THREE DAY...
