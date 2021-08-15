Coming soon: Orangeburg events

(ORANGEBURG, SC) Live events are lining up on the Orangeburg calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Orangeburg area:

Nasty Night Owt Orangeburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Explore all upcoming make it nasty events in Orangeburg, South Carolina, find information & tickets for upcoming make it nasty events happening in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

GET DOWN OR LAY DOWN Orangeburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 384 Oc 4107, Orangeburg, SC

GET DOWN OR LAY DOWN at Bowman Dragway, 384 Berrywood Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29115, Orangeburg, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 02:00 pm

EDWARD PHILLIPS AND THE BLUE Orangeburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Come enjoy the jams of Edward Phillips and The Blue. Playing the greatest Classic Rock and Southern Rock hits! If you haven’t had the opportunity to hear these guys then you have definitely missed...

program meeting in Orangeburg Orangeburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Orangeburg County Fin e Arts Center 649 Riverside Dr, Orangeburg, South Carolina, 29115

Wild Men at the Barrel Room Orangeburg, SC Orangeburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1375 Sims St, Orangeburg, SC

Wild Men are back at the Barrel Room! Come on out and party with us to the best of classic 80's & 90's dance music!