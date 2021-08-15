Del Rio events calendar

(DEL RIO, TX) Del Rio has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Del Rio area:

Church Membership Book Study Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join us in learning about the biblical teachings of church membership.

Childbirth Basic Training Workshop - 2 day event Sept 4th & 11th Del Rio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 501 W Cantu Rd Ste 500, del rio, TX 78840

Comfort measures (relaxing, massage, communicating with your partner), Normal stages of Labor, Top 10 Tips for birth partner

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2205 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio, TX

Every Friday of August 2021 August 6 August 13 August 20 August 27 3:00pm - 7:00pm No appointment required For Pfizer: Individuals 12 or older are eligible For J&J: Individuals 18 or older are...

Aug Amistad Tournament Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Del Rio, TX

2 day tournament on Amistad. weighin at diablo east. lines in 630am. lines out 3pm sat and 2pm sunday. see you there!

Disturbin the Border car and truck show Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

All car-show events in Del Rio, Texas. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Del Rio like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance