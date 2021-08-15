Cancel
Muskogee, OK

Coming soon: Muskogee events

Muskogee Updates
Muskogee Updates
 7 days ago

(MUSKOGEE, OK) Muskogee is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Muskogee:

Bootcamp for Boards

Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 2403 N 41st St E, Muskogee, OK

Are you currently serving on a board and want to spruce up your skills? Or are you looking at learning how to join a local board? Check out the Boot Camp for Boards four-part series

A Night in the Tropics

Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 800 N Country Club Rd, Muskogee, OK

A Night in the Tropics is a fun evening of fabulous Caribbean style cuisine, fellowship, auctions, chances to win amazing prizes like jewelry or vacations. This gala also raises dollars to benefit...

Family Movie Night

Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Bring your whole families to a movie in the gym! Bring chairs, pillows, blankets, and comfy clothes are a plus!! There'll be popcorn, sweets, drinks and a movie!! Also check out other...

Dream for a Cure ....Adult Prom for a Cure

Muskogee, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 300 West Martin Luther King Street, Muskogee, OK 74401

Must be 21 of age to attend this event. Proceeds benefits the American Cancer Society & the fight against cancer

Muskogee Community Challenge Blood Drive through OBI

Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 300 W Martin Luther King St, Muskogee, OK

The MLKCC is calling upon the community to participate and give your blood donation through the upcoming annual Muskogee Community Challenge Blood Drive. If the MLKCC has the most donations made...

With Muskogee Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

