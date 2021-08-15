Kalispell calendar: Coming events

(KALISPELL, MT) Kalispell is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kalispell area:

Unmasked Masquerade Raising Awareness on Domestic Violence Kalispell, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1840 Highway 93 South, Kalispell, MT 59901

An educational event to bring awareness about domestic violence in the Flathead Valley Masquerade costumes/masks highly encouraged

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 860 North Meridian Road, #B, Kalispell, MT 59901

Sip, Socialize and Paint in a fun, relaxing environment! Painters are welcome to bring beverages and snacks to enjoy while painting!

Buti (yoga) and Brews Teaming With Flathead School Snack Program Kalispell, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1051 Old Reserve Dr, Kalispell, MT

All Buti formats incorporate spiral structure technique® used to activate our deep core muscles paired with intentional shaking & vibration to release trauma stored at the cellular level. Primal...

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 860 North Meridian Road, #B, Kalispell, MT 59901

Lone Pine State Park Kalispell, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 300 Lone Pine Rd, Kalispell, MT

Join us for an all another event at Lone Pine State Park! First-timers: Free Standard event entry fee: $15 per individual; maximum of $30 for group* Member event entry fee: $5 for members; maximum...