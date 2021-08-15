Elizabethtown events calendar
(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Elizabethtown has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elizabethtown:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 209 West Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Join us for a Night of Praise and Worship with special guest The Sounds of Worship Tour as we celebrate 34 years!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM
On Sunday August 15th we will be having a church potluck. Bring a dish and enjoy some food and fellowship directly after service. Also check out other Food & Drink Events in Elizabethtown
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 218 S Mulberry St Suite 103, Elizabethtown, KY
Pints and Pies at Flywheel Brewing, 218 S. Mulberry St. Suite 103, Elizabethtown, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 209 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY
Rye Davis is a modern day troubadour from Pig, Ky. Performing over 150 shows a year both as a headliner and supporting act. In that time he has opened for names like Ward Davis, The Steel Woods...
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Address: 319 Dixie Highway East, Elizabethtown, KY 42701
We invite you to join us at our Holiday Event for a fun night of shopping, mingling, and information!
