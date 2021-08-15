Elizabethtown events calendar

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Elizabethtown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elizabethtown:

Night of Glory a Praise and Worship Experience with Sounds of Worship tour Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 209 West Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Join us for a Night of Praise and Worship with special guest The Sounds of Worship Tour as we celebrate 34 years!

5 Stone Potluck Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

On Sunday August 15th we will be having a church potluck. Bring a dish and enjoy some food and fellowship directly after service. Also check out other Food & Drink Events in Elizabethtown

Pints and Pies Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 218 S Mulberry St Suite 103, Elizabethtown, KY

Pints and Pies at Flywheel Brewing, 218 S. Mulberry St. Suite 103, Elizabethtown, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Rye Davis in Concert Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 W Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY

Rye Davis is a modern day troubadour from Pig, Ky. Performing over 150 shows a year both as a headliner and supporting act. In that time he has opened for names like Ward Davis, The Steel Woods...

Vibrant Vitalite’ s Holiday Event Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 319 Dixie Highway East, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

We invite you to join us at our Holiday Event for a fun night of shopping, mingling, and information!