Minot, ND

What’s up Minot: Local events calendar

Minot Post
Minot Post
 7 days ago

(MINOT, ND) Minot has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Minot:

Wednesday Worship

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Worship on Wednesdays! From August 4 through September 1, we will be adding a fourth worship service each week. Our hope is to include families who may be out of town or otherwise engaged on...

Golf For Life Men’s Golf Tournament

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2400 14th Ave SW, Minot, ND

The 9th Annual Golf For Life Men’s Golf Tournament will take place on Monday, August 16, 2021, at the Souris Valley Golf Course. For more information on this tournament, please call (701) 857-2430.

MOTOR MAGIC

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2005 E Burdick Expy, Minot, ND

MOTOR MAGIC at North Dakota State Fair, 2005 Burdick Expy E, Minot, ND 58701, Minot, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 11:00 am to Mon Aug 30 2021 at 09:00 pm

Minot City Wide Fall Sale

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

List of Minot City Wide Rummage Sale upcoming events. Events by Minot City Wide Rummage Sale. Just got fun to spread the word about the annual iHeart City Wide

Apple Grove Golf Course MENS LEAGUE

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3910 20th Ave SE, Minot, ND

Apple Grove MENS LEAGUE meets weekly at 6 pm with tee off at 6:30 pm. Usually a bite to eat after and always time for enjoying an adult beverage and camaraderie. Weekly prizes and money hole. Call...

Minot Post

Minot Post

Minot, ND
