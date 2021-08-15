Cancel
West Bend, WI

Live events coming up in West Bend

West Bend Bulletin
West Bend Bulletin
 7 days ago

(WEST BEND, WI) West Bend has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Bend:

Back to School Fair — Big Brothers Big Sisters Washington County

West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 925 N Silverbrook Dr, West Bend, WI

The 2021 Back to School Fair will be held on August 25th in West Bend and Hartford starting at 3pm. We're here to help families who need extra help to get their kids ready for school with brand...

Strange Brew (1983 – PG)

West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 125 N Main St, West Bend, WI

Strange Brew (1983 - PG) Hosted By The Bend. Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at West Bend., Canadas most famous hosers, Bob and Doug McKenzie, get jobs at the Elsinore...

Summer Beach Bash

West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 7999 Orchard Valley Rd, West Bend, WI

Join us in celebrating the official grand opening of the Erler Lake beach expansion at Leonard J. Yahr County Park! •1840 Traveling Beer Garden Show continues with a special stop on Erler Lake! •...

Storytime w/ Tinker & Tula

West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 630 Poplar St, West Bend, WI

Join us outdoors in our Patrons Park for a special storytime! We'll have some dog and pony tricks, stories, and songs! If weather is inclement, we will meet indoors (yes, even the pony :) )

The NIX at Collin's Deck Bar

West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 131 S Main St, West Bend, WI

Rock n Roll From The 70's Thru The 90's You may also like the following events from Collin's Deck Bar

With West Bend Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

