Roseburg events coming up

(ROSEBURG, OR) Live events are lining up on the Roseburg calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Roseburg:

NUT Trail Races Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

NUT Trail Races takes place August 28, 2021 in Roseburg, Oregon. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

Umqua River Zen Healing 4-Day Retreat Roseburg, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 5371 Melqua Rd, Roseburg, OR 97470

ARE YOU READY TO DISCOVER YOUR SUPER-POWER? Get in touch with your "Highest Potential" and discover your "Magical Soul Essence" through mind, body, spirit exercises, in the tranquility of the beautiful Umqua River and Umqua River Retreat where we invite you to re-center, rebalance and gain your sense of fearlessness and get in touch with your inner beauty and magic. JOIN US FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE WEEKEND! We will be using The Chi-Builder technology. The Chi-Builder is a sanctuary, a place wher

Friday Jam Night Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 700 SE Sheridan St, Roseburg, OR

Come hang at the swankiest place in town for Friday Jam Night! Drummers are welcome to use our on site drum kit. Guitarists and bassists can plug directly into our PA system, and microphones are...

Paws for a Cause Cocktail Party Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

This year we will "Share the Love" by sharing stories about sheltering during the pandemic, addressing the needs brought on by the wildfires and so much more. This is Saving Grace Pet Adoption...

ELEVATE ONE Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2545 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg, OR

