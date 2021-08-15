Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseburg, OR

Roseburg events coming up

Posted by 
Roseburg News Beat
Roseburg News Beat
 7 days ago

(ROSEBURG, OR) Live events are lining up on the Roseburg calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Roseburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LX9kv_0bSNHDtT00

NUT Trail Races

Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

NUT Trail Races takes place August 28, 2021 in Roseburg, Oregon. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YyOLl_0bSNHDtT00

Umqua River Zen Healing 4-Day Retreat

Roseburg, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 5371 Melqua Rd, Roseburg, OR 97470

ARE YOU READY TO DISCOVER YOUR SUPER-POWER? Get in touch with your "Highest Potential" and discover your "Magical Soul Essence" through mind, body, spirit exercises, in the tranquility of the beautiful Umqua River and Umqua River Retreat where we invite you to re-center, rebalance and gain your sense of fearlessness and get in touch with your inner beauty and magic.  JOIN US FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE WEEKEND! We will be using The Chi-Builder  technology.  The Chi-Builder is a sanctuary, a place wher

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26WeRe_0bSNHDtT00

Friday Jam Night

Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 700 SE Sheridan St, Roseburg, OR

Come hang at the swankiest place in town for Friday Jam Night! Drummers are welcome to use our on site drum kit. Guitarists and bassists can plug directly into our PA system, and microphones are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLjmd_0bSNHDtT00

Paws for a Cause Cocktail Party

Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

This year we will "Share the Love" by sharing stories about sheltering during the pandemic, addressing the needs brought on by the wildfires and so much more. This is Saving Grace Pet Adoption...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47DCIq_0bSNHDtT00

ELEVATE ONE

Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2545 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg, OR

ELEVATE ONE at Faith Foundry Church, 2545 W Harvard Ave, Roseburg, OR 97471, Roseburg, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 am to 03:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Roseburg News Beat

Roseburg News Beat

Roseburg, OR
97
Followers
182
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Roseburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Roseburg, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Roseburg, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chi Builder#Se Sheridan St#Faith Foundry Church#W Harvard Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy