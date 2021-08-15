Cancel
Beaufort, SC

Beaufort calendar: What's coming up

Beaufort Voice
Beaufort Voice
 7 days ago

(BEAUFORT, SC) Live events are lining up on the Beaufort calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Beaufort area:

How to crochet a cardigan - Coastal Knitting

Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 900 Port Republic St, Beaufort, SC

Learn to Make a Crochet Cardigan at Coastal Knitting About this Event Who is this class for? Anyone who can crochet a chain, double crochet and single crochet. If you have made dish cloths or...

August Shorebirding

Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

August is a great time to find migrating shorebirds on the beautiful South Carolina coast! We’ll begin our tour in Beaufort, SC and spend out first full day at Harbor Island where we will search...

Watermelon Crawl Sip & Stroll

Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1015 Bay St, Beaufort, SC

The Watermelon Crawl Sip & Stroll is a chance to explore the various Downtown Beaufort retailers while enjoying complimentary beverages and special retail and restaurant promotions.

Zumba Group Fitness

Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2127 Boundary St ste 18-B, Beaufort, SC

Everybody and every body! Each Zumba® class is designed to bring people together to sweat it on. We take the “work” out of workout, by mixing low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an...

Mommy and Me Gymnastics

Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:50 PM

Address: 2127 Boundary St ste 18-B, Beaufort, SC

The Foundry is a full service Fitness Center, Martial Arts, and Gymnastics Gym located in Beaufort SC. We offer a great facility with knowledgeable and friendly staff, and we host some of the best...

With Beaufort Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

