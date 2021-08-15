Longview calendar: Coming events
(LONGVIEW, WA) Longview has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Longview:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Your family deserves the best, and you'll find it at the Cowlitz Community Farmers Market! Saturdays April 17-October 30 and Tuesdays May 4-September 14. Three delightful seasons fill the market...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 1428 22nd Ave, Longview, WA
Plans for the 2021 Columbia River Chamber Music Festival are underway! Please check back for updates as the calendar is finalized.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 1199 W Kessler Blvd, Longview, WA 98632
The Cowlitz Tribal Health Walk is back to in person this year!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Fibre Federal Credit Union Presents the Summer 2021 Movies at the Lake Series. August 13 - August 27, 2021 Lake Sacajawea @ Martin's Dock Fridays @ dusk MOVIE SCHEDULE: August 13 - WALL-E (2008...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Address: 2614 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview, WA
