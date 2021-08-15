Cancel
Longview, WA

Longview calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Longview News Flash
Longview News Flash
 7 days ago

(LONGVIEW, WA) Longview has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Longview:

Saturday Cowlitz Community Farmers Market

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Your family deserves the best, and you'll find it at the Cowlitz Community Farmers Market! Saturdays April 17-October 30 and Tuesdays May 4-September 14. Three delightful seasons fill the market...

CRCMF 2021 - further details coming soon — Robert Davis Music

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1428 22nd Ave, Longview, WA

Plans for the 2021 Columbia River Chamber Music Festival are underway! Please check back for updates as the calendar is finalized.

17th Annual Cowlitz Tribe Health Walk

Longview, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1199 W Kessler Blvd, Longview, WA 98632

The Cowlitz Tribal Health Walk is back to in person this year!

Movies at the Lake 2021

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Fibre Federal Credit Union Presents the Summer 2021 Movies at the Lake Series. August 13 - August 27, 2021 Lake Sacajawea @ Martin's Dock Fridays @ dusk MOVIE SCHEDULE: August 13 - WALL-E (2008...

Funeral service for Delbert "Bud" Alston

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 2614 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview, WA

View Delbert "Bud" Alston's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.

Learn More

