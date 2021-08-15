Cancel
Elmira, NY

Coming soon: Elmira events

Elmira Post
 7 days ago

(ELMIRA, NY) Live events are coming to Elmira.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elmira:

Sacred Stitches Knitting

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1054 W Clinton St, Elmira, NY

This is a stitching group that meets weekly to knit and crochet items such as hats, baby blankets, prayer shawls, and Peace Pals. The items are delivered nationally and internationally. We welcome...

2021 Purple & Gold Golf Outing

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2275 Corning Rd, Elmira, NY

Four Person Captain-n-Crew Tournament Saturday, August 28, 2021 | Mark Twain Golf Course 1:00 p.m. Shotgun Start Team Registration: CLICK HERE S ponsorship Information: CLICK HERE Limited to the...

Grove Park Farmers' Market

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 714 Grove St, Elmira, NY

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 7 - October 25, 2021Mondays, 3pm - 6pmLocation:Grove Park, Corner 4th and Walnut, Elmira, NY

Halley's Comics Comedy Show

Elmira, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 760 East Water Street, Elmira, NY 14901

Hilarious Stand-up comedy showcase with Headliner Paul Kozlowski and featuring Mike Peters, Dan Mullen...

Car/Motorcycle Show/Italian Festival

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

We are having A Car/Motorcycle show with A Small Italian Festival. Bocce Tournament as well If we get enough Interest In that! Come on out and show your support! All proceeds go to the Veterans...

