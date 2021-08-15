Sebring events coming soon

(SEBRING, FL) Live events are lining up on the Sebring calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sebring:

Bingo For Charity Sebring, FL

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2618 Kenilworth Blvd, Sebring, FL

Every Monday Night Doors open at 4:45PM and early birds start at 6PM Proceeds go to charity Bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages Please wear a mask $6 minimum to play

Annual Freedom Fund Gala Sebring, FL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1775 US Highway 27 South, Sebring, FL 33870

Join us for our Annual Freedom Fund Gala; A gathering to invest in education and equity for our community.

VIP Petcare at Pet Supermarket Sebring, FL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 800 Sebring Sq., Sebring, FL 33870

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

DJ EFX Sebring, FL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 113 Midway Dr, Sebring, FL

HOLY SHIFT: A MOTORSPORT & MUSIC CAMPING FESTIVAL This Two-Day event is guaranteed to be the only spot that gives you, TWO Drift Tracks, Overnight Camping AND Live Performances all in one! Also...

Awaken Church Launch Day Sebring, FL

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 3750 US Highway 27 North, Sebring, FL 33870

It doesn't get much cooler than church in a movie theater with comfy seats, cup holders and concessions.