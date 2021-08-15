Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sebring, FL

Sebring events coming soon

Posted by 
Sebring News Alert
Sebring News Alert
 7 days ago

(SEBRING, FL) Live events are lining up on the Sebring calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sebring:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGKsB_0bSNH7gM00

Bingo For Charity

Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2618 Kenilworth Blvd, Sebring, FL

Every Monday Night Doors open at 4:45PM and early birds start at 6PM Proceeds go to charity Bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages Please wear a mask $6 minimum to play

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JsFvc_0bSNH7gM00

Annual Freedom Fund Gala

Sebring, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1775 US Highway 27 South, Sebring, FL 33870

Join us for our Annual Freedom Fund Gala; A gathering to invest in education and equity for our community.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRTvH_0bSNH7gM00

VIP Petcare at Pet Supermarket

Sebring, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 800 Sebring Sq., Sebring, FL 33870

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f568i_0bSNH7gM00

DJ EFX

Sebring, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 113 Midway Dr, Sebring, FL

HOLY SHIFT: A MOTORSPORT & MUSIC CAMPING FESTIVAL This Two-Day event is guaranteed to be the only spot that gives you, TWO Drift Tracks, Overnight Camping AND Live Performances all in one! Also...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14nF9j_0bSNH7gM00

Awaken Church Launch Day

Sebring, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 3750 US Highway 27 North, Sebring, FL 33870

It doesn't get much cooler than church in a movie theater with comfy seats, cup holders and concessions.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sebring News Alert

Sebring News Alert

Sebring, FL
157
Followers
165
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sebring News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sebring, FL
Sebring, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Camping#Live Events#Fl 33870 Join#Fl 33870 Community#Event Rsvps#Drift Tracks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy