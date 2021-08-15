Galveston calendar: Events coming up
(GALVESTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Galveston calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Galveston:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 201 26th Street, #Suite 2, Galveston, TX 77550
The show that Las Vegas Weekly called "The highlight of the World Magic Seminar" Original Magic and Mind Reading, from Vegas, to the island
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: Seawall, Galveston, TX 77550
Jessica of Chandra Yoga, acclaimed Artist, Reginald Adams, and Susie Hernandez of Gongsia Sacred Sound Sessions present Mandala Earth Flow.
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Address: 2702 Harborside Drive, Galveston, TX 77550
Join us for an amazing vacation as we Welcome Allure of The Seas To Texas!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:30 PM
Address: 2328 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston, TX 77550
REVISIT THIS LECTURE WITH THE AUTHORS AND DISCOVER THEIR LATEST FINDINGS
Comments / 1