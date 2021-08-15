Cancel
Galveston, TX

Galveston calendar: Events coming up

Galveston Digest
Galveston Digest
 7 days ago

(GALVESTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Galveston calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Galveston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lM21s_0bSNH42B00

The Magic and Mind Reading of Jimmy Fingers

Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 26th Street, #Suite 2, Galveston, TX 77550

The show that Las Vegas Weekly called "The highlight of the World Magic Seminar" Original Magic and Mind Reading, from Vegas, to the island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OA0UJ_0bSNH42B00

Mandala Earth Flow

Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Seawall, Galveston, TX 77550

Jessica of Chandra Yoga, acclaimed Artist, Reginald Adams, and Susie Hernandez of Gongsia Sacred Sound Sessions present Mandala Earth Flow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ENQA_0bSNH42B00

Che Travel With Grace Welcomes Allure of The Seas To Texas

Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Address: 2702 Harborside Drive, Galveston, TX 77550

Join us for an amazing vacation as we Welcome Allure of The Seas To Texas!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JoOMR_0bSNH42B00

Jean Laffite Revealed Lecture and Book Signing

Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Address: 2328 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston, TX 77550

REVISIT THIS LECTURE WITH THE AUTHORS AND DISCOVER THEIR LATEST FINDINGS

With Galveston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

