Sierra Vista events coming up

(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Sierra Vista calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sierra Vista area:

9.11 Freedom Fest and Tribute Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 3105 East Fry Boulevard, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

9/11 Freedom Fest and Tribute featuring Don McLean with special guests the Gatlin Brothers, Keith Anderson, and Trey Taylor!

Puzzle Exchange Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:50 AM

Address: 2600 E Tacoma St, Sierra Vista, AZ

Love doing jigsaw puzzles but need new ones? Bring your puzzles to trade during this fast, free, and furious event.

Men Who Cook Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 156 Northwest Kayetan Drive, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Get Your Taste Buds Ready for the Sierra Vista Symphony's 13th Annual Men Who Cook!

Hawaiin Luau Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3477 Rodeo Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ

Hawaiin Luau at Mountain View Gardens Gracious Retirement Living, 3477 Rodeo Drive, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635, Sierra Vista, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 02:00 pm

Events 161 Presents: West End Comedy Show Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 161 E Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Events 161 in partnership with Se7en Ent. presents West End Comedy!! Amazing night of side splitting laughter.