Sierra Vista, AZ

Sierra Vista events coming up

Posted by 
Sierra Vista Journal
Sierra Vista Journal
 7 days ago

(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Sierra Vista calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sierra Vista area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0behix_0bSNH2Gj00

9.11 Freedom Fest and Tribute

Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 3105 East Fry Boulevard, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

9/11 Freedom Fest and Tribute featuring Don McLean with special guests the Gatlin Brothers, Keith Anderson, and Trey Taylor!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLq51_0bSNH2Gj00

Puzzle Exchange

Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:50 AM

Address: 2600 E Tacoma St, Sierra Vista, AZ

Love doing jigsaw puzzles but need new ones? Bring your puzzles to trade during this fast, free, and furious event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U6LEf_0bSNH2Gj00

Men Who Cook

Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 156 Northwest Kayetan Drive, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Get Your Taste Buds Ready for the Sierra Vista Symphony's 13th Annual Men Who Cook!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTztp_0bSNH2Gj00

Hawaiin Luau

Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3477 Rodeo Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ

Hawaiin Luau at Mountain View Gardens Gracious Retirement Living, 3477 Rodeo Drive, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635, Sierra Vista, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 02:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2chpma_0bSNH2Gj00

Events 161 Presents: West End Comedy Show

Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 161 E Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Events 161 in partnership with Se7en Ent. presents West End Comedy!! Amazing night of side splitting laughter.

Sierra Vista Journal

Sierra Vista Journal

Sierra Vista, AZ
With Sierra Vista Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

