Twin Falls, ID

Live events coming up in Twin Falls

Twin Falls Daily
Twin Falls Daily
 7 days ago

(TWIN FALLS, ID) Live events are coming to Twin Falls.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Twin Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TF7qX_0bSNGzdw00

O'Reilly Auto Parts Night @ MVS

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3369 N 2800 E, Twin Falls, ID

ICCU Mods, Cactus Petes Streets, McClimans Racing Engines Minis, Project Filter Bombers, Magic Valley Pipe Hornets, Quale's Electronics Stingers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzrl3_0bSNGzdw00

Gardening Year Round with Moss Greenhouses

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 315 Falls Ave, Twin Falls, ID

Gardening can be year round and is a wonderful outlet for mental and physical health. Join us as we explore horticulture in a 4-week series of classes taught by an industry professional. Each...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CdCff_0bSNGzdw00

Pick Your Project!

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 08:00 PM

This is your chance to pick any project! We have over 50 projects to choose from! Door hangers, round signs, porch signs, small projects, tiered shelf, and more. We have Summer, 4th of July, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhQA8_0bSNGzdw00

KTSY Welcomes Zach Williams Rescue Story - The Tour

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 960 Eastland Dr., Twin Falls, ID 83301

Zach Williams Rescue Story - The Tour feat. We The Kingdom and CAIN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPuKx_0bSNGzdw00

District Governor Russell Johnson Club Visit

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1741 Harrison St N, Twin Falls, ID

District Governor Russell Johnson will be making is annual visit to our club to discuss his goals.

With Twin Falls Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

