Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salina, KS

Live events Salina — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Salina News Alert
Salina News Alert
 7 days ago

(SALINA, KS) Live events are lining up on the Salina calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Salina:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnvuS_0bSNGylD00

Open Practice ($5 Drop-in)

Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Join the Salina Sirens in an open practice *visiting skaters $5 Drop-in fee We will follow any recommended social distancing & mask guidelines as set forth by Saline County at time of the event

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42nLFE_0bSNGylD00

SouthWind Outlaws at District Eat and Play in Salina, Ks.

Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2259 S 9th St #75 in Central Mall (old Sears, Salina, KS

SouthWind Outlaws will be Rockin' the bar at The District in Salina, Kansas located in the Mall. Come out and Have a Good Time rockin' with us. Party Time!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgtqD_0bSNGylD00

Onae’s Psychic Medium Gallery FearFest 2021

Salina, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 336 South Santa Fe Avenue, Salina, KS 67401

Click on tickets to choose which one of four galleries you’d like to attend. Present proof of ticket purchase at door of event.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40koih_0bSNGylD00

Live from the Lot

Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 3450 S 9th St, Salina, KS

Long McArthur is proud to present Live from the Lot featuring Parmalee with special guest Jay Allen and the Stallions on Sunday, August 29th at Long McArthur! Tickets are $20 and the proceeds will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DOwpe_0bSNGylD00

Men's Encounter

Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2601 N Ohio St, Salina, KS

Flint Hills Men's Encounter at Webster Conference Center, Salina, KS. For more information and to register, please visit: https://encounterthecross.com/men/

Learn More

Comments / 0

Salina News Alert

Salina News Alert

Salina, KS
75
Followers
182
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salina News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Salina, KS
Entertainment
State
Kansas State
Salina, KS
Government
City
Salina, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ohio St#A Good Time#Central Mall#The Salina Sirens#Southwind Outlaws#Ks 67401 Click
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy