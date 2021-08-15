Live events Salina — what’s coming up

(SALINA, KS) Live events are lining up on the Salina calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Salina:

Open Practice ($5 Drop-in) Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Join the Salina Sirens in an open practice *visiting skaters $5 Drop-in fee We will follow any recommended social distancing & mask guidelines as set forth by Saline County at time of the event

SouthWind Outlaws at District Eat and Play in Salina, Ks. Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2259 S 9th St #75 in Central Mall (old Sears, Salina, KS

SouthWind Outlaws will be Rockin' the bar at The District in Salina, Kansas located in the Mall. Come out and Have a Good Time rockin' with us. Party Time!!

Onae’s Psychic Medium Gallery FearFest 2021 Salina, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 336 South Santa Fe Avenue, Salina, KS 67401

Click on tickets to choose which one of four galleries you’d like to attend. Present proof of ticket purchase at door of event.

Live from the Lot Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 3450 S 9th St, Salina, KS

Long McArthur is proud to present Live from the Lot featuring Parmalee with special guest Jay Allen and the Stallions on Sunday, August 29th at Long McArthur! Tickets are $20 and the proceeds will...

Men's Encounter Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2601 N Ohio St, Salina, KS

Flint Hills Men's Encounter at Webster Conference Center, Salina, KS. For more information and to register, please visit: https://encounterthecross.com/men/