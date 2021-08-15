Crossville events coming up

(CROSSVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Crossville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crossville:

OWCA Native Plant Sale Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 320 Experiment Station Rd, Crossville, TN

OWCA NATIVE PLANT SALE! Tuesday, August 31 UT Ag Research and Education Center at 320 Experiment Station Road, Crossville, TN 38571-2133.

Tunisian Crochet Fall Pumpkins Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 68 N Main St, Crossville, TN

These pumpkins are made using only two Tunisian crochet stitches - Tunisian Simple Stitch and Tunisian Reverse Stitch. The pattern is beginner friendly so if you are new to Tunisian crochet, this...

Weekend Activities Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 324 Trails End, Crossville, TN

Activities will include Hay Wagon Rides, Candy Bar Bingo and Family Movie. All of our activities are FREE for overnight guests. Day passes are available for $10/adults and $5/kids

The Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival VIP Event Crossville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 24 Office Drive, Crossville, TN 38555

Meet Cliff Barackman, Matt Moneymaker, and Bobo at this special evening event. Appetizers will be served. Guests will leave with a swag bag.

The Grove Summer Concert Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 7012 Peavine Rd, Crossville, TN

Utopia on the Main Stage at the Grove. Food and beverages available.