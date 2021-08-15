Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Pleasant, MI

Mt Pleasant events coming soon

Posted by 
Mt Pleasant Daily
Mt Pleasant Daily
 7 days ago

(MT PLEASANT, MI) Live events are coming to Mt Pleasant.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mt Pleasant:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpxy1_0bSNGuEJ00

Art Journaling with Deb Clark

Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Art Journaling with Deb Clark is on Facebook. To connect with Art Journaling with Deb Clark, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3USydI_0bSNGuEJ00

Art-O-Rama at Kids Quest at Soaring Eagle

Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd, Mt Pleasant, MI

Leap Through the Looking Glass at Kids Quest at Soaring Eagle! Fly in for some awesome art activities at Kids Quest in August. We will be creating mini lava lamps, cool kaleidoscopes, whipping up...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SUvcB_0bSNGuEJ00

2021 Michigan Taxidermist Association Competition & Convention

Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

The 39th Annual Michigan Taxidermist Association State Taxidermy Competition will be held on August 13th-15th, 2021 at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd, Mt. Pleasant...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYLcz_0bSNGuEJ00

Play & Discover @ Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum

Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5093 E Remus Rd, Mt Pleasant, MI

Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum is a fun interactive museum for kids ages 0-12. The Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum’s mission is to enhance the community by inspiring creativity, learning, and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYjgG_0bSNGuEJ00

All Church Canoe + Kayak Trip

Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

ALL-CHURCH Canoe & Kayak Trip We’re excited for a fun canoe/kayak trip as an entire church family! Come and connect with other brothers and sisters in Christ as we marvel in God’s creation, float...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Mt Pleasant Daily

Mt Pleasant Daily

Mt Pleasant, MI
25
Followers
175
Post
255
Views
ABOUT

With Mt Pleasant Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Remus, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Mount Pleasant, MI
Government
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Live Events#Canoe Kayak Trip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy