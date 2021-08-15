Mt Pleasant events coming soon

(MT PLEASANT, MI) Live events are coming to Mt Pleasant.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mt Pleasant:

Art Journaling with Deb Clark Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Art-O-Rama at Kids Quest at Soaring Eagle Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd, Mt Pleasant, MI

Leap Through the Looking Glass at Kids Quest at Soaring Eagle! Fly in for some awesome art activities at Kids Quest in August. We will be creating mini lava lamps, cool kaleidoscopes, whipping up...

2021 Michigan Taxidermist Association Competition & Convention Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

The 39th Annual Michigan Taxidermist Association State Taxidermy Competition will be held on August 13th-15th, 2021 at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd, Mt. Pleasant...

Play & Discover @ Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5093 E Remus Rd, Mt Pleasant, MI

Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum is a fun interactive museum for kids ages 0-12. The Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum’s mission is to enhance the community by inspiring creativity, learning, and...

All Church Canoe + Kayak Trip Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

ALL-CHURCH Canoe & Kayak Trip We’re excited for a fun canoe/kayak trip as an entire church family! Come and connect with other brothers and sisters in Christ as we marvel in God’s creation, float...