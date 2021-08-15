Cancel
Columbus, MS

Columbus calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Columbus Post
 7 days ago

(COLUMBUS, MS) Live events are lining up on the Columbus calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbus:

Sounds of Summer Concert

Columbus, MS

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Join your friends and neighbors and bring your lawn chairs and blankets for the Sounds of Summer concert series at the Columbus Soccer Complex. The concerts are free, and food and drink are...

Local Author Book Signing: Terrance Bonner

Columbus, MS

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 118 North 5th Street, Columbus, MS 39701

Join us for a meet and greet with Terrance Bonner, author of Determination + Core Values = Success.

Watermelon Slim in the Columbus Arts Council Omnova Theater

Columbus, MS

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 501 Main St, Columbus, MS

Bill “Watermelon Slim” Homans has built a remarkable reputation with his raw, impassioned intensity. HARP Magazine wrote “From sizzling slide guitar…to nitty-gritty harp blowing…to a gruff...

Hitching Lot Farmers Market

Columbus, MS

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 150 N 2nd St, Columbus, MS

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 15 - October 30, 2021 (Only Sat in October) Monday, 4pm - 6pmThursday and Saturday, 7am - 10am Location:2nd Ave N at 2nd St N

Campaign Kickoff & Food Truck Festival

Columbus, MS

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 150 N 2nd St, Columbus, MS

Join us as we kick off our 2022 campaign! Meet the charities that benefit from the Local United Way campaign and learn how they use these funds to benefit those in need in our communities. Enjoy...

With Columbus Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

