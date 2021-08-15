Cancel
Morristown, TN

Morristown events coming soon

Morristown Journal
Morristown Journal
(MORRISTOWN, TN) Morristown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morristown:

Basics of raising backyard chickens

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 417 W Main St #417, Morristown, TN

BASICS OF RAISING BACKYARD CHICKENS with UT Extension Agent Mannie Bedwell at the Morristown-Hamblen Library. For more information, call 423-586-6410.

Billy Sales & The Double Barrel Band

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join us for an awesome night with live entertainment !

Stories and songs with Michael Reno Harrell

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 442 W 2nd N St, Morristown, TN

Michael Reno Harrell will be sharing his creations with us at his art show & reception on August 20th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and he will be performing live at Prater Hall on August 21st at 8:00pm...

Tailgate Sunday

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 520 Kidwell Ridge Rd, Morristown, TN

We are so ready for Tailgate Sunday! We want you to join us for great worship, powerful word and lots of fun after service and also wear your favorite jersey! We are ready, are you?

His and Her Wedding Connection

Morristown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 442 W 2nd N St, Morristown, TN

His and Her Wedding Connection will be held Aug 29th, 2021 in Morristown, TN. This Morristown wedding fair is held at Prater Hall at The Historic Rose Center and hosted by . Let His and Her...

Learn More

