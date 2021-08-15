Live events coming up in Kingman

(KINGMAN, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Kingman calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kingman area:

AZ Concealed Carry Permit Course in Kingman (Sunday class) Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 302 Monroe St, Kingman, AZ

AZ Concealed Carry Permit Course in Kingman (Sunday class) Sunday, August 29th, 2021 8am - 12pm https://www.safearizona.com/events/Kingman * 302 Monroe St, Kingman, AZ 86401 Safe Arizona Firearms...

Intermediate Obedience Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:45 PM

This class builds on the dog beginners obedience course and continues to strengthen the training your dog has already received. We will focus on the basic obedience skills with added requirements...

Play In A Day "Dragon Trouble" Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 402 E Beale St, Kingman, AZ

Play In A Day ~ Dragon Trouble Instructor: Terrence Banks Ages 6+ $56 8/28 2-6pm Students will spend the day reading through the script “Dragon Trouble” written by D.M. Larsen, students will also...

RISE UP Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 2215 Emerson Ave, Kingman, AZ

RISE UP is on Facebook. To connect with RISE UP, join Facebook today.

Monsoon Madness 5k Kingman, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 3550 Prospector St, Kingman, AZ

The 4th Annual Monsoon Madness 5k will help benefit both Kingman High School and Lee Williams High School's Cross Country Programs. Money rasied will help buy new uniforms, travel expences, and...