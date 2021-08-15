Klamath Falls events coming up

(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) Live events are lining up on the Klamath Falls calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Klamath Falls area:

2nd annual OnTime Pack and Ship show and shine Klamath Falls, OR

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 4500 Foothills Blvd, Klamath Falls, OR

OnTime Pack and Ship 2nd annual Car Truck and Bike show. This year the event will epic and one to remember forever. Last year this evening booked out in less then 2 weeks and we had an amazing...

Zach's Bikes Zbikes Monday Night Road Ride Klamath Falls, OR

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 831 Main St, Klamath Falls, OR

This is the weekly road ride which will be leaving from Zach's Bikes. We will be alternating between three routes. Clockwise loops at Running Y , Counter-clockwise loops at Running Y , and either...

Easy Listening Klamath Falls, OR

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 950 Harriman Route, Klamath Falls, OR

Join us on the Patio at the Lodge from 6-8pm for some easy listening from area solo musicians: Doug Warner and Greg Frederick

Positive Discipline in the Classroom Core Strategies Two-Day Certification 8.16- KLAMATH Klamath Falls, OR

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Positive Discipline in the Classroom August 16-17, 2021, Klamath County School District Office Boardroom (Location subject to change based on class enrollment) Presenter: Presenter: Glenda...

Band and BBQ Klamath Falls, OR

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 950 Harriman Route, Klamath Falls, OR

Enjoy live music by The Nephilim Band (Rock, Funk & Soul) and a BBQ while taking in the beautiful scenery at Lake of the Woods Resort. This is a family friendly environment. A bonfire in front of...