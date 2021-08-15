Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Hutchinson Today
Hutchinson Today
 7 days ago

(HUTCHINSON, KS) Hutchinson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hutchinson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pl4bF_0bSNGZtA00

Prayer Walk and Patato Bar

Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 200 E Campbell St, Hutchinson, KS

Right after the service we will be taking a prayer walk followed by a patato bar for lunch!! div

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOZmc_0bSNGZtA00

KCAC Fall Fling

Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1300 N Plum St, Hutchinson, KS

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference volleyball teams are headed to Hutchinson, KS for the fourth annual Fall Fling on August 19-21 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena! There will be matches every...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10dDI4_0bSNGZtA00

Auction

Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Live auction! We have several delinquent units (Amber Rupp, Zachariah Burris, Sheila Thompson, Roberto Medina Quintero, Arnel Nalica, Teresa Hanson) that will be auctioned off. We will gather at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eGlFG_0bSNGZtA00

American Graffiti

Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 18 E 1st Ave, Hutchinson, KS

All graffiti events in Hutchinson, Kansas. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Hutchinson like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLYZA_0bSNGZtA00

Reno County Farmers Market

Hutchinson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 103 W 2nd Ave, Hutchinson, KS

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Hutchinson Today

Hutchinson Today

Hutchinson, KS
59
Followers
177
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hutchinson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Hutchinson, KS
Sports
Hutchinson, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Hutchinson, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Graffiti#Fall Fling#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy